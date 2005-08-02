Electronics Production | August 02, 2005
TTI Rewards Supplier Excellence
TTI Europe, a Passive and Connector Specialist, has rewarded its leading European suppliers by awarding four of its suppliers, Bourns, Kemet, Molex and Murata, with awards for Supplier Excellence in 2004.
Speaking at the company's European Distribution Centre outside Munich recently, Glyn Dennehy, TTI's VP and Managing Director, Europe commented: "Each year our European Awards recognise best-in class performances by our vendors. We do this by closely monitoring and tracking certain criteria throughout the year and evaluating specifics of our business with all our vendors. These awards are more than just a trophy. They identify and reward those vendors which have made great contributions to the way TTI's business is run and the level of performance we can offer our customers."
After several years of receiving TTI's annual supplier award in the USA, 2004 saw Bourns received the supplier award for the first time in Europe. Commented Dietmar Schauer
VP Sales Europe: "The challenge to be competitive across our product portfolio, coupled with being measured for on-time delivery and quality has helped Bourns to become an even better performing supplier. The TTI team has been very supportive of our efforts to improve performance. We are proud to be one of only a few suppliers to TTI to have received this award and we will continue to strive to achieve similar or even better status in the years to come."
For Kemet, European Distribution Manager Graeme Dorkings said: "Kemet is very honoured to receive TTI's European Supplier Excellence award for 2004. TTI is a strategic distribution partner for us and it is important for us to deliver the highest standards of quality and service. This recognition of our strategy from a market leading distributor like TTI is truly appreciated."
Greg Faughnan, European Distribution Manager for Molex was delighted that the connector company had been chosen for the award. "Our close working relationship enables us to focus on new product introductions, Demand Creation and new market penetration. We will continue to develop our partnership in order to provide innovative and best in class services to our mutual customers", he said.
TTI is currently Murata's fastest growing distributor in Europe. Part of this success is due to product focus, training and offering their customers special applications-based design solutions. TTI has also specialised in Murata's non-commodity product design activity and specific product promotions. Gary Atkins, Deputy Managing Director, Murata Netherlands, explained that TTI's commitment to product forecasts, inventory management, sales targets and overall business planning has made it easier for Murata to support their various requirements. "The partnership between Murata and TTI is strengthened by mutual professional expectations. We have already implemented many new initiatives in 2005 in order to reach an even higher level of service and commitment. It is most important that the benefits of these various initiatives and high service levels are given directly to the customer, and it is our mutual goal to always fulfil their requirements both technically and commercially.
