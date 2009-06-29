Embedded components on PCB

The technology for embedding components into PCBs has been around in Europe since 1996. However, it had never been fully adopted.

This situation begins to change, as a considerable number of components have been developed that could be embedded into PCBs. Schweizer electronics showed one example at this year’s EIPC Summer Conference – where the silicon could be introduced into the middle of the board.



The Hermes-Project – supported by the European Commission – is another example (showing that several layers of silicon had been incorporated inside the PCB); Murata’s technology for embedding capacitors into a board (the components could be soldered into the board or connected via a plating process), etc.



Many companies – such as Infineon, the Frauenhofer Institute, NXP, IMEC, Murata or IZM – now work to embed components into boards, Mr Michael Weinhold stated.



The future outlook for embedding components into PCB’s was promising. As the technology offers advantages – such as reduced cost through miniaturisation, improved performance and increased reliability – it is bound to get more attention throughout the industry.