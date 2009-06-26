600 000 fake Nokia mobile phone accessories to be dismantled

The Customs Department in Malta has decided to dismantle and destroy more then 600 000 fake Nokia mobile phone accessories.

In total there are 616 400 counterfeit mobile phone accessories - all of which will be dismantle over the next 90 days by the Customs Department in Malta. According to Nokia, the products where branded Nokia - but were fake (brought to Malta in two separate batches).



In latest two containers, customs found 268,650 fake mobile phone accessories. The containers was exported by Mui Lim Trading in China and addressed to a company called Al Mnahel in Misurata, Libya and were discovered in December last year.



Two additional 2 containers - discovered last October - contained 347,750 fake mobile phone accessories. They where exported by Goangzhou Albarakah Freight and were addressed to Tasharokait Al Mnahel in Misurata.



