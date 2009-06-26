Vincotech names new CFO

Vincotech, a provider of power, GPS and hybrid modules used in industrial, solar and automotive applications, appoints Ralf Meinardus as Managing Director Finance (CFO).

In this function he will be based at the company’s headquarters in Unterhaching, Germany. Vincotech is owned by The Gores Group, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm.



“Ralf is a seasoned executive with an extensive finance and operating background across multiple functions and industries,” said Joachim Fietz, Vincotech managing director. “I am very confident that Ralf’s strong finance and leadership skills, his business judgment and result-orientation will help further advance Vincotech’s profitability and success in the market.”



He most recently served as CFO for the Ondal Group, a private equity owned medical equipment company, establishing modern and flexible work agreements and set new standards in investor relations. As Managing Director Finance for Avaya Germany, he was a driving force behind the new business strategy, achieving significant cost reductions and quality improvements. At General Electric Ralf held several senior finance positions, where he successfully led key business initiatives across its European operations.



Ralf Meinardus earned his Bachelor and Postgraduate Diploma in European Business from the College in Trier and the University of Leicester respectively.