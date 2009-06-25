Fuba: production stops next week

Staff at the Gittelde facility of German PCB manufacturer Fuba will stop production by the end of the month. However, 'rest' work will continue through to July.

There is still no buyer for the Gittelde facility of German PCB manufacturer Fuba. The administrator told German media that the facility is due to stop production by the end of the month. Some of the currently 170 employees will finish some 'rest' work through to July, reports the Goslarsche Zeitung.



However, the insolvency administrator was able to find a buyer for the Dresden facility of the company, which will continue production.