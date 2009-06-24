Beru: 90 employees to go in Tralee, Ireland

A decision for Beru's facility in Tralee, Ireland has finally been reached. After weeks of rumours ans speculations, almost half of the facility's staff will be laid off.

The layoffs are planned for next year. Earlier this month, its German mother company Beru AG decided to transfer the production of glowplugs from the Tralee facility to Ludwigsburg, Germany. This decision came after a benchmarking process to determine production levels and costs of both facilities.



The 90 redundancies now announced already include the 20 voluntary redundancies that the company was looking for in April this year. As the transfer of the production lines is scheduled for the beginning of next year, layoffs will commence after the transfer has been completed, Irish media reports.