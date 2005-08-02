USB Flash Drive with<br> Fingerprint Authentication

FingerGear announces USB Flash Drive with onboard Fingerprint Authentication featuring Atmel's FingerChip, AES Encryption, and LCD Display.

US Based Atmel® Corporation, a specialist in the development and fabrication of advanced semiconductor solutions and FingerGear, the newly formed consumer products division of biometrics technology provider Bionopoly LLC, has announced a new biometric USB Flash Drive featuring software-free operation and a large font LCD display for the ultimate user-friendly experience. The Bio USB Flash Drive, which features the Atmel FingerChipä Sensor, also includes the built-in capability of generating a One-Time Password from a fingerprint match.



Because no software is required to run on the host PC, FingerGear'sä Bio USB is truly portable and cross platform compatible among Windows, Macintosh, and Linux machines that have a standard USB port. The onboard LCD display screen guides the user through Setup mode in which the user trains the device to recognize his or her finger. In addition, a push button on the device enables the user to enter into other modes including Add User, Delete User, and One-Time Password Generation. Up to 5 additional users may be added per device.



With unit projections for USB Flash Drives as high as 100 Million or greater for 2005* and average storage capacities exceeding 256MB*, the trend towards USB storage devices with value-added software is only beginning to accelerate. Users are increasingly demanding greater security as potential network hackers become more sophisticated. To further protect the user's data, FingerGear's Bio USB Flash Drive also features the FingerGear Encryptor, a 256-bit AES encryption utility (currently for Windows only) that runs directly from the flash drive that provides the user with an additional layer of personal data security. Files are encrypted or decrypted instantly through Drag and Drop functionality.



"Using an onboard LCD, the Bio USB user interface is completely independent of the host," explained Bionopoly's C.E.O. Jon Louis, "The result is that the FingerGear Bio USB is not only more portable, but also more secure. Your fingerprint data is never exposed on the host PC because it never leaves the device, and no trace of any kind is left on the host once the device is unplugged."

Data is protected by Atmel's FingerChip combining small size, low cost, high accuracy, low power consumption and portability for proven system security benefits. It integrates the company's ARM microcontroller, 128Mbits of SDRAM, and 32Mbits of Atmel's DataFlash® in a single, easy- to-design-in module.