MD returns to his roots at Axiom

One of Wales’ most experienced manufacturing professionals, David Davies, has been appointed managing director of electronics contract manufacturer Axiom Manufacturing Services.

The appointment marks a return for Mr Davies, 44, to a business where he has spent most of his career and which he helped to transform from a high volume consumer goods firm into one of Britain’s most dynamic contract manufacturers.



Mr Davies has been in the manufacturing industry for over 26 years and has held various senior positions. He first joined the firm in 1991 when, as part of Aiwa, it manufactured hi-fi equipment. He played an important role in the transformation of the business to that of a contract electronics manufacturer in 2001, and the subsequent establishment of Axiom as a player in that market.



Mr Davies predicts continued growth for Axiom, which has sustained its position across all key markets despite the current economic climate. He said: “The market is generally starting to pick up again and we are in a very strong position to capitalise on that. Axiom has a very talented and experienced management team, a solid customer base and a growing reputation for innovation and excellence across several key sectors.”



The new managing director said he is optimistic about the security of jobs at the plant and foresees employment growth as the business moves forward. Mr Davies added: “We will re-energise the business in many ways but with the greatest emphasis on what the customer values most, and surpassing their expectations.”