NOTE continues investment in UK despite recession

NOTE has invested significantly in the facility in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire, in the form of the latest SMT technology from Siemens.

This includes Siplace D1 and D2 pick and place machines. Additional investment has ensured these machines are integrated into a fully automated line including conveyors, reflow oven and profiling equipment. The new SMT line increases capacity and flexibility through off-line set up and programming capability, providing 01005 to 85 x 85mm; 125 x 10mm; 200 x 125mm component placement with accuracy 30um at 3 Sigma.



To complement this investment the company has also strengthened its Process and Production Engineering team to enable it to provide support to its customers throughout the NPI cycle. Further investment will shortly include equipment to enable “package on package” (POP) technology.