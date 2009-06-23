Electronics Production | June 23, 2009
NOTE signs agreement with Radiocrafts AS of Norway
Radiocrafts AS is a leader in the design and production of sophisticated wireless communication modules. NOTE will be producing an integrated, complete module capable of sending and receiving wireless data. The product has applications including taking electricity, water, gas and heating meter readings in households.
The deal was signed by Norteam Electronics, which NOTE acquired in December 2008. Norteam in Oslo will be conducting industrialisation, prototyping and low-volume manufacture. High-volume production will be located at NOTE’s Industrial Plants in cost-efficient countries.
“The reason we selected NOTE as our supplier is its closeness and flexibility. The first phases of the process will be in close interaction with ourselves, which is time and cost-efficient. Volume production will then be located where it is best for us,” said Peder Martin Evjen, President of Radiocrafts AS.
“This is another good example of our Nearsourcing strategy working,” responded Knut Pogost, NOTE’s President and CEO, “it is based on three main segments—starting up Nearsourcing centres close to customers, cost control through the product lifecycle and cost-efficient production in the optimal location for the customer. We offer customers great freedom of choice so all phases of product manufacture is located where it suits them best.”
“The reason we selected NOTE as our supplier is its closeness and flexibility. The first phases of the process will be in close interaction with ourselves, which is time and cost-efficient. Volume production will then be located where it is best for us,” said Peder Martin Evjen, President of Radiocrafts AS.
“This is another good example of our Nearsourcing strategy working,” responded Knut Pogost, NOTE’s President and CEO, “it is based on three main segments—starting up Nearsourcing centres close to customers, cost control through the product lifecycle and cost-efficient production in the optimal location for the customer. We offer customers great freedom of choice so all phases of product manufacture is located where it suits them best.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments