Electronics Production | June 25, 2009
Lean manufacturing at Flextronics SBS
Part 2 of 4: Lean manufacturing is a production practice that considers the expenditure of resources for any goal other than the creation of value for the end customer to be wasteful. The EMS-provider Flextronics has been using Lean practices in its Paderborn facility since 2002.
Working from the perspective of the customer, the ‘value’ of something is always defined as any action or process that a customer is willing to pay for – creating more value with less work, so to speak. It was originally derived from the Toyota Production System (TPS). Lean is usually seen as a set of tools – such as Kanban, poka-yoke or Value Stream Mapping (VSM) – that will assist in the elimination of waste (muda).
“We have started quite early with implementing Lean in our production process here. But in 2007, we decided to really push for it. We now have several Value Streams for customers here at Paderborn”, Jürgen Okesson, Director Quality & Process Engineering at Flextronics Paderborn, said.
The first complete Model Value Stream for a customer was completed in March 2008. Other VSM followed and the last Value Stream was implemented in January this year.
“You basically have to eliminate all wasteful activities within the production process, to be able to reach a Lean manufacturing. The original 7 wastes – or mudas – are Transportation, Inventory, Motion, Waiting, Overproduction, Over Processing and finally Defects. However, no facility can achieve Lean Manufacturing, without involving its employees in the process”, Mr Okesson continued.
All work is done in a u-shape work environment, where unnecessary movement between work stations can be avoided. “Everything works smoothly and is a lot cleaner too. Everything is at a certain place, can easily be found and used directly”, says Mr Fels, production worker at Paderborn.
Lean production however is a continuous improvement to the production process. Employees and management alike are asked to participate in finding solutions. “We are using the Kaizen cards to record and implement improvements to our workspace. Even changes that seem little at first can have a major impact on the quality and speed of our production. Kaizen is based on 5 basic principle – team work – personal discipline – improved morale – quality circles – suggestions for improvements”, Mr Okesson explains.
All workstations have individual Kaizen-Cards, which explain and record improvements to the work space. “All Flextronics facilities that work on a LEAN principle exchange and talk about improvements. This way, these improvements can be implemented all over our production facilities”, Mr Okesson continues.
------
This article is part of a series:
Part 1: Flextronics SBS: a specialised organisation within a global company
Part 3: Flextronics: BTO and CTO
Part 4: Flextronics: Virtual prototyping aids quality
“We have started quite early with implementing Lean in our production process here. But in 2007, we decided to really push for it. We now have several Value Streams for customers here at Paderborn”, Jürgen Okesson, Director Quality & Process Engineering at Flextronics Paderborn, said.
The first complete Model Value Stream for a customer was completed in March 2008. Other VSM followed and the last Value Stream was implemented in January this year.
“You basically have to eliminate all wasteful activities within the production process, to be able to reach a Lean manufacturing. The original 7 wastes – or mudas – are Transportation, Inventory, Motion, Waiting, Overproduction, Over Processing and finally Defects. However, no facility can achieve Lean Manufacturing, without involving its employees in the process”, Mr Okesson continued.
All work is done in a u-shape work environment, where unnecessary movement between work stations can be avoided. “Everything works smoothly and is a lot cleaner too. Everything is at a certain place, can easily be found and used directly”, says Mr Fels, production worker at Paderborn.
Lean production however is a continuous improvement to the production process. Employees and management alike are asked to participate in finding solutions. “We are using the Kaizen cards to record and implement improvements to our workspace. Even changes that seem little at first can have a major impact on the quality and speed of our production. Kaizen is based on 5 basic principle – team work – personal discipline – improved morale – quality circles – suggestions for improvements”, Mr Okesson explains.
All workstations have individual Kaizen-Cards, which explain and record improvements to the work space. “All Flextronics facilities that work on a LEAN principle exchange and talk about improvements. This way, these improvements can be implemented all over our production facilities”, Mr Okesson continues.
------
This article is part of a series:
Part 1: Flextronics SBS: a specialised organisation within a global company
Part 3: Flextronics: BTO and CTO
Part 4: Flextronics: Virtual prototyping aids quality
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments