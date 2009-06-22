Enics Sweden lays off 22

In response to changes in the market situation, Enics Business Unit in Malmö (Sweden) will lay off 22 employees (6 white collar staff and 16 blue collar staff are affected).

“The market situation in some manufacturing segments will be weak during the whole 2009 and we need to adjust our capacity accordingly. At the same time, the future for Industrialization and New Product Introduction services looks more promising. Our World class capabilities in this area have been broadly recognized by our customers, and we will continue to strengthen them further.” says Leif Johansson, General Manager Enics Malmö.



Enics employs about 185 people in Malmo and around 2,500 worldwide. The company also operates in China, Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland and Estonia. Enics is headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland.