Thomson breaks off negotiations with buyers

Thomson is rumoured to have broken off its negotiations with two possible buyers for its facility in Angers, France.

It was indicated by French press reports that Thompson is to focus on improving the site's operational profitability, before a solution will be pursued again.



Previous reports stated that Thomson was negotiating with two possible buyers - EMS-provider Eolane and a group of Belgian investors partnered with former executives of Alcatel) - about the facility, which currently employs around 330 staff.