Annex 5 of RoHS2 amended

The European Commission has amended the Annex to the RoHS Directive and added 6 new exemptions to the List within Annex 5 of the RoHS2 initiative.

These are:

33: Lead in solders for the soldering of thin copper wires of 100 µm diameter and less in power transformers.

34: Lead in cermet-based trimmer potentiometer elements.

35: Cadmium in photoresistors for optocouplers applied in professional audio equipment (until 31 December 2009).

36: Mercury used as a cathode sputtering inhibitor in DC plasma displays with a content up to 30 mg per (until 1 July 2010).

37: Lead in the plating of high voltage diodes on the basis of a zinc borate glass body.

38: Cadmium and cadmium oxide in thick film pastes used on aluminium bonded beryllium oxide.



Source: Blog - Directive Decoder (Electronics Weekly)