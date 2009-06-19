Qimonda-Expert joins Californian company

Innovative Silicon, developer of the Z-RAM zero-capacitor floating body memory (FB) technology, has hired Qimonda-Expert Dr. Wolfgang Mueller as director, device engineering and process integration.

Dr. Mueller, a 30-year industry veteran, has spearheaded a number of memory innovations including the development and implementation of “buried wordline” DRAM technology at Qimonda AG. Dr. Mueller is reporting to Michael Van Buskirk, senior vice president, engineering and operations.



“We are thrilled that Dr. Mueller has joined ISi,” said Van Buskirk. “Dr. Mueller brings a unique perspective to ISi because he has achieved significant breakthroughs in conventional DRAMs and he has a broad understanding of emerging memory technologies. He will be a key contributor as we continue to scale Z-RAM to sub-40nm DRAM process technologies.”



Prior to joining ISi, Dr. Mueller served as Qimonda Fellow of DRAM Technology at Qimonda AG. During his tenure at Qimonda, Dr. Mueller led the development team that transitioned Qimonda from trench capacitors to stacked capacitors, led the concept team that developed Qimonda’s buried wordline technology, and led the concept team working on the 4F2 DRAM bit cell. Recently, Dr. Mueller focused on investigating successors to conventional one-transistor, one-capacitor DRAM, and most recently, researched floating body memory structures. He has presented at numerous industry conferences and has authored more than 50 papers and 20 patents. Dr. Mueller received his Ph.D. in electronic engineering from Vienna University of Technology in Vienna, Austria.