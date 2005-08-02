New appointments at Simclar

British EMS Provider Simclar Group Ltd. appoints Carl (Zhenqi) Gao as General Manager and Douglas Kirkaldy as Business Development Director of the Simclar Tianjin facility.

Carl, who is from TEDA has spent many years working with both Western and Chinese companies and brings a wealth of experience in shop floor production activities as well as in quality. He will now be the General Manager at Simclar's Tianjin facility.



Simclar Group also appoints Douglas Kirkaldy as Business Development Director of the Simclar Tianjin facility. Douglas, who is from Scotland has worked for many years in China and has acted as a Manager for the last 2 years in TEDA. He will have responsibilities for driving Western Business opportunities as well as developing new customers within China.



Simclar Inc, which is the US division of Simclar Group, announced the election of Patrick Lacchia as a director and member of Simclar's audit committee, to fill a vacancy in the board of directors and audit committee created by the resignation of Douglas A. Smith. Mr. Lacchia has for the last ten years performed auditing and financial roles of increasing responsibility in private industry and with a public accounting firm.