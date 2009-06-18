Ericsson secures production with Elcoteq acquisition

'Ericsson does this in order to secure manufacturing capacity in Estonia', a company statement reads. The Tallinn facility is producting certain products for Ericsson.

Ericsson's decision is a result of Elcoteq's restructuring plan and consolidation of its European manufacturing in Pécs. Ericsson also has Swedish facilities that were competing with Elcoteq's Tallinn facility. However, now they have to compete with an internal unit rather than an external EMS-provider.



The factory will be included into Ericssons production chain. The employees that will be transferred to Ericsson have already worked with Ericsson products and bring the type of skills that are needed, IDG reports.