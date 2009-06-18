Ireland: Beru employees want clarity

Irish media reports that it is still unclear how many jobs are actually lost at Beru electronics' facility in Tralee, Ireland. Numbers range from 40 to over 100.

Last week it was announced that the production of glow plugs - about 80% of the production output in Tralee - is to be transferred to the company's German facility in Ludwigsburg. Moreover, the promised now production line from high temperature sensors will not be installed in Tralee. Instead, this will also go to Ludwigsburg.



Media reports suggest, that the facility will not be closed - citing management statements. However, job cuts are inevitable. How many jobs will be affected is still unclear - numbers range from 40 and over 100.