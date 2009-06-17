Continental opens new plant in Amata City, Thailand

The new plant of Continental Automotive (Thailand) will produce injectors and pumps as well as instrument clusters and other interior electronic products to supply customers in Asia and Europe.

"The investment in Thailand reflects our strategy to build and strengthen our network and our manufacturing operations in Asia to reinforce our role in this region as Continental intends to make 25% of its sales in this region by 2013", said Volker Warnecke, Senior Vice President, Powertrain Asia during his speech at the opening ceremony.



With the total investment of about €100 million, the new manufacturing plant houses two divisions of the Automotive Group, Powertrain and Interior. Continental is to start production at Amata City plant with piezo diesel injectors and high pressure pumps of the division Powertrain for exports to China, India and Europe. The first batch of products will be exported from mid June 2009. From 2010, production will also support domestic consumption. In the future, Interior electronics such as instrument clusters will also be produced at this site. The plant is designed for a capacity of 500 thousand pumps and 2.5 million injectors per year.