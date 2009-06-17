There is a growing market for touch panels

The 2008 touch panel market grew by 43% and reached US-$ 1.7 billion - despite the radical decline in home electronics demands including displays due to the global recession.

The market researcher Displaybank estimates, that this trend is likely to continue and that the 2009 touch screen panel market is projected to record 51% growth from 2008 and will create about US-$ 2.7 billion.



One of the most important segments of the market is the touch screen mobile phone market. This market segment accounted for 52 million pieces in 2008 – about 4.4%. However, the touch screen phone share in 2009 is expected to grow to 10% of the total mobile phone market (about 114 million units).