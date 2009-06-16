WISI acquires Swedish A2B Electronics

Germany-based WISI (Wilhelm Sihn Jr. GmbH & Co. KG) has taken over all shares of the Swedish A2B Electronics AB, Motala and Linköping.

The high-tech company develops, produces and markets headend products for digital TV. By this acquisition WISI consolidates its market position in Europe.



Former main owner Bo Lindqvist has founded A2B Electronics in 1997. The company has successfully grown over the last decade and today is a supplier and partner of all major network operators in this region. The company continues to grow and is actively developing new markets in both Western Europe and the former CIS states in Eastern Europe.



For its expansion, the company is using its well established own marketing and distribution network. A2B gained much international awareness and reputation for its innovations and advanced headend products of very high quality

over the last years.



A2B Electronics will continue to operate as a seperate entity within the WISI family of companies. Olof Atterfors, Executive Vice President of A2B Electronics AB, will head the company in the future as Managing Director. Bo Lindqvist will become member of WISI’s advisory board on future strategy in the fields of digital TV technology.



„ A2B’s position and its expected vigorous international growth is strengthened enormously with such a strong and well known owner as WISI. Today’s agreement and the change of ownership is very positive for all A2B employees, as the company will get much more options and opportunities to use its strengths for future growth and to succeed in this highly competitive market environment,“ said Bo Lindqvist, founder, former president and former main owner of A2B Electronics AB.