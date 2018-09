Arrow releases WEEE-guide

With first WEEE deadline looming, Arrow Electronics provides Easy-to-Use Guide for manufacturers.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. has announced the availability of a new guide on the European Union's (EU) Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) directive. The guide provides for the first time in one place the expected implementation dates, regulatory body details and compliance status on a country-by-country basis. In partnership with ERA Technology, a U.K.-based technology consultant, Arrow has condensed and compiled practical information for making sense of WEEE in one reference tool, the "Common Sense Guide to WEEE Compliance."With the first WEEE deadline of August 13 fast approaching, electrical and electronic equipment manufacturers have little time to understand the requirements and timelines focused on the collection, treatment, recovery and recycling of end products sold in Europe. "Many manufacturers are unaware, poorly informed or confused about the requirements and implications regarding preparation for WEEE compliance," said Leonie Tipton, vice president, Global Supply Chain Programs, Arrow Electronics."Arrow's guide is intended to clarify the business realities of WEEE and provide critical country-specific information that will help manufacturers focus their WEEE-related compliance activities on the most critical short-term requirements," said Tipton. To download the guide and obtain information on additional environmental legislation, visit Arrow's Green Solutions Site.