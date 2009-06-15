Foxconn rumoured to ship smartbooks for HP

The EMS-giant Foxconn is rumoured to manufacture and ship smartbooks for HP later this year.

However, it is also said that the smartbooks will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips, reports thestreets. HP apparently has declined to comment on the rumour.



This would be a significant departure from the usual standard, as netbooks either use Intel or AMD processors, the report contines. Qualcomm currently partners with several manufacturers - such as Foxconn, Acer, LG, Samsung or Toshiba - on Snapdragon.