TTTech & GE Fanuc partner on Time-Triggered Solutions

Austria-based TTTech and GE Fanuc Intelligent Platforms team up for new business opportunities in the area of time-triggered solutions for the aerospace and military industry.

The major objective is to offer innovative combinations of GE Fanuc solutions and TTTech's products based on TTP and TTEthernet, targeting advanced system integration.



"With this collaboration we combine the expertise and know-how of both companies. TTTech contributes its expertise in real-time embedded communication solutions based on time-triggered technology, and GE Fanuc brings to the table its global sales, support, manufacture, and product development. Together we can make this embedded communication alternative available to Military/Aerospace Systems Designers worldwide," says Ben Daniel, Avionics Product Manager at GE Fanuc Intelligent Platforms.



Key benefits of TTTech's time-triggered technologies for highly dependable integrated systems include inherently higher throughput, complexity reduction, excellent scalability and reduction of system life-cycle costs. GE Fanuc's products include single board computers, communication and networking I/O modules, avionics interfaces, graphics and video processors, and fully integrated application ready computer systems. The company, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia with operating locations and regional offices throughout the United States and around the world, is a leading provider of embedded computing solutions.



"We are proud that we have been selected to provide our time-triggered solutions to GE Fanuc customers", states Georg Kopetz, Managing Director of TTTech Computertechnik AG.