Scanfil sees slump in turnover for 2Q/2009

Based on present available information Scanfil's turnover and operating profit of 2Q/2009 will fall clearly short of the corresponding period of last year. The turnover of the second quarter of 2008 was €58.7 million and the operating profit was €6.6 million.

Decrease in turnover is due to decline of customers demand and not the losing of market share. Due to new customers, sales to industrial electronics customers is predicted to increase during the second quarter. Sales to telecommunications customers is predicted to decrease during the second quarter.



It is extremely difficult to estimate the development of market situation in Scanfil's operational environment and it is not possible to give estimation on development of the telecommunications technology and industrial electronics markets in 2009. Achieving the turnover level of 2008 in 2009 is challenging in the present market situation.