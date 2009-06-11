Flextronics lays off again

EMS-provider Flextronics is to lay off more staff at its facility in Karlskrona, Sweden.

During the last 6 months, Flextronics has laid off around 58 employees and 65 temporary workers in its facility in Karlskrona, Sweden. The company' layoffs will - according to union information - affect about 20 people.



"We have not started any negotiations yet," told union representative Veikko Pirkkalainen to local newspapers. "But what I know - it will affect around 20 blue-collar worker."



According to the report, the layoffs are do to the lack of orders.