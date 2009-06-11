Swisstronics close Jona facility in Switzerland

Cicor Technologies concentrates the activities of Swisstronics Contract Manufacturing AG (EMS Division) at Bronschhofen and will expand this site. Swisstronics will be closing its Jona site by the end of the year.

This focussing of activities is part of the existing package of measures designed to adjust cost structures to business volumes. This measure will also allow Swisstronics to increase its services in Bronschhofen with complex systems assembly, sophisticated cable assembly and state-of-the-art switchgear assembly. Until now, these services have been provided mainly in the Jona site.



Concentration on a single site will allow leaner processes, simplified, more direct communication and a consolidation of expertise and market experience. For the group's customers, this step will bring significant benefits in project execution. Most of the approximately 35 employees, whose knowhow and skills form the basis of this business's continuing successful development, will be transferred to Bronschhofen along with some equipment and machinery.