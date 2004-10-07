Freescale joins IMEC

Imagine pausing a song as your car arrives at home and, as you walk into the house, your home stereo picks up the song at the same spot. Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. and Belgian IMEC are currently in the process of helping you realize this vision of seamless mobility.

IMEC and Freescale are working together on reconfigurable multiprocessor systems. By joining IMEC's Industrial Affiliation Program (IIAP), Freescale plans to deliver mobile multimedia solutions by utilizing IMEC's existing and future reconfigurable technology, capitalizing on IMEC's total system approach and its focus on low power, as well as leveraging IMEC's system design tools and methodologies. Reconfigurable data flow is needed to provide the performance and flexibility required in future seamless mobility products. IMEC's solution is characterized by a complete system, low-power approach.



"The combination of Freescale's microprocessor know-how and insight into requirements of embedded systems applications, combined with IMEC's expertise in reconfigurable architectures and system design, makes this collaboration a win-win endeavor," said Rudy Lauwereins, vice-president of Design Technology for Integrated Information and Communication Systems at IMEC.



The IMEC Industrial Affiliation Program (IIAP) is IMEC's premier R&D collaboration formula for joint R&D between industrial researchers and IMEC research teams. IIAPs focus on a specific topic or technology area. The concept is recognized worldwide as one of the most successful international partnership models for joint development of next-generation technologies.



IMEC is a world leading independent research center in nanoelectronics and nanotechnology. Its research focuses on the next generations of chips and systems, and on the enabling technologies for ambient intelligence. IMEC's research bridges the gap between fundamental research at universities and technology development in industry. Its unique balance of processing and system know-how, intellectual property portfolio, state-of-the-art infrastructure and a strong network of companies, universities and research institutes worldwide, positions IMEC as a key partner with which to develop and improve technologies for future systems.



IMEC is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium and has representatives in the US, China and Japan. Its staff of more than 1300 people includes over 380 industrial residents and guest researchers. In 2003, its revenues were EUR 145 million.