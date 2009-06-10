MIRTEC Europe appoints distributor for Turkey

MIRTEC Europe has appointed OTES as distributor in the key region of Turkey.

Headed by Yildirim Acar, the company has worked with MIRTEC on a comprehensive training programme and will now take full responsibility for sales and support of the full line up of desk top and inline AOI systems.OTES has been a distributor in Turkey for 12 years. Based in the vibrant city of Istanbul, they also represent brands such as Fuji, Indium and Yamaha. As an emerging market, the Turkish consumer electronics business has played an extremely active and important role in the countries flourishing economic performance, which is strongly dependent on its large domestic market, whilst also enjoying strong export performance.David Bennett, Managing Director for MIRTEC Europe explains their choice: “OTES has 12 years experience in the Turkish marketplace and a strong reputation for service and support. They are extremely enthusiastic about bringing the MIRTEC brand to their customers and we are delighted to be working with them to help grow our business in this region and to build on Turkey’s growing electronics market with our superior machine performance and process benefits.”Among the line up of successful MIRTEC products is the MV-3L Desktop AOI System. The Five Camera Desktop AOI system and fully configured provides one top-down camera and four side-view cameras - each providing a native resolution of two (1,600 x 1200) or four mega pixels (2,048 x 2,048) and four side-view cameras with a native resolution of two mega pixels each(1,600 x 1,200).