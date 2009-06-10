PETEC buys Optomec Aerosol Jet Deposition System

Optomec's Aerosol Jet deposition system has been selected for the PETEC (Printable Electronics Technology Centre) facility.

The Aerosol Jet system, which will be installed at PETEC’s location in County Durham, UK, will be primarily used to prototype Organic Thin Film Transistors (OTFTs). The system will be located in a Class 100 cleanroom that contains process equipment for 300mm panel fabrication on glass or flex. Dr. Simon Ogier, PETEC R&D Manager, states, “We are eager to work with this new technology for depositing active layers of organic devices. It will allow us to learn much about the performance that can be achieved in high resolution printed devices.”



The system is one of the items of equipment purchased under the LACE project (Large Area Coating Equipment), and is part financed by the European Union’s ERDF Competitiveness Programme 2007-13. PETEC's LACE project has secured a total of £2M ERDF investment through regional development agency One North East. The ERDF programme is bringing over £250M into the North East to support innovation, enterprise and business support across the region.



Dave Ramahi, Optomec President/CEO, states that “PETEC is a state-of-the-art facility that is breaking new ground in the development of printed thin film transistors. The Aerosol Jet system will help PETEC and their clients to take TFT printing to the next level.”