Henkel names new Technical<br>Director of RD&E for Material Sets

The electronics group of Henkel has announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Todd to the position of Technical Director of Research, Development and Engineering for Material Sets.

This position was designed to enhance the material set development of Henkel's next-generation products under the leadership of Dr. Todd and to further streamline development and testing, enable customers to accelerate product cycles and meet increasing time-to-market demands.



In his new role, Dr. Todd will manage the multiple Henkel technical teams that are working together to successfully develop compatible materials for single package applications. With the various materials staff and state-of-the art lab facilities and equipment now uniquely situated in one physical location, Henkel is in the envious position of being able to deliver one-stop, turnkey material set solutions to its customers - something very few, if any, materials suppliers can provide.



"Previously, customers designing a new package had to source and test various material sets on their own, which could mean upwards of 9 different sets of materials that would have to be evaluated for compatibility and reliability," says Todd. "Now, Henkel can provide all of that engineering expertise to our customers with material sets that have been carefully designed to work together compatibly and reliably. This translates to tremendous cost and product development cycle time savings for our customers."



As previous Director of R&D for Henkel's liquid epoxy products and a 16-year industry veteran, Dr. Todd brings exceptional product expertise to his new role. Now, as Technical Director of RD&E for Material Sets, Dr. Todd's first priority is the introduction of several new green mold compounds and the simultaneous development of compatible, high performance die attach materials to work in concert with them.



Dr. Todd earned his Ph.D. in Materials Science Engineering from the University of California at Irvine and has spent the last 8 years of his career with Henkel. Prior to joining the organization, Dr. Todd worked at Ford Motor Company where he focused on advanced electronics packaging and was a user of Henkel products. Most recently, Dr. Todd was the Director of R&D for Henkel's liquid epoxy materials. In his new position, he will be based in the company's Irvine, California Research and Applications center.