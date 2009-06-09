SMT & Inspection | June 09, 2009
Goepel with new Universal Boundary Scan tester
Goepel electronic introduced a family of completely integrated stand-alone production testers - JULIET (JTAG UnLimItEd Tester)
The modular systems combine all test electronics, as well as the basic mechanics in a compact desktop system. Furthermore, they are equipped with a specific interface to an exchangeable adaptor giving fast changes to accommodate different Units Under Test (UUT).
“The increased use of extended Boundary Scan techniques has led to the customers’ need for a completely integrated production system. That is fully satisfied by our JULIET testers,” says Thomas Wenzel, Director of the Boundary Scan division at Goepel electronic. Due to the use of the preset JULIET tester, time-consuming integrations for cost-intensive special solutions can be saved, and the handling becomes all in all more effective. At the same time, with this system we become the first vendor to provide off-the-shelf products for turn-key solutions.”
Designed as a Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) product, the desktop systems are available in the versions JULIET-Base and JULIET-Standard, with differences in the number of available I/O channels (120/240) and TAPs (2/4), as well as in the scan performance (16MHz/50MHz). All JULIET systems provide 4 independently programmable UUT voltages incl. current measurement for 2 and 4 registers for covering gang-applications, and an effective adaptation area of 310mm x 210mm.
An integrated exchangeable-adaptor appliance with type recognition allows standard UUT adaptations over needle contacts or real connectors with simultaneous access to all interface signals even in the active state. Due to this, the selective monitoring of critical signals is tremendously facilitated and the debugging becomes more effective. Based on this, a broad use of the systems in various markets and applications is possible.
In principle, all JULIET systems allow the execution of Boundary Scan tests, In-System-Programming (ISP) of Flash and PLD, functional emulation tests, MCU programming, and interface tests, with the active process being visualised on an integrated display. The control of the complete process is carried out by an externally USB or LAN connected PC or laptop, using more control elements integrated in the system.
The software consists of standard versions of the JTAG/Boundary Scan program package SYSTEM CASCON, due to this laboratory test programs can be continuously used. Regarding the hardware, JULIET-Standard offers the performance and upgradeability of the SCANFLEX architecture, while JULIET-Base is based on the low cost ScanBooster architecture. Both JULIET versions are available in the configurations Run Time Station (RTS), Failure Diagnostics Station (FDS), and Repair/Debug Station (RDS). The latter provides all ScanAssist™ Debug-Tools, as well as ScanVision for the graphical visualisation of detected faults.
The new JULIET systems are available worldwide as a standard product. Adaptations can be carried out by Goepel electronic, by authorised test houses or by the customer himself on the basis of draft adaptors. Delivery start of the JULIET systems will be June this year.
