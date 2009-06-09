Kitron and Aidon to cooperate

Kitron ASA enters into a long term cooperation agreement with Aidon Ltd., whereas Kitron's subsidiary UAB Kitron in Lithuania enters into an EMS agreement with the same company.

Both agreements are related to industrialisation and manufacturing of Aidon's AMR (Automatic Meter Reading) products. Kitron's services can also be extended into product development-, engineering-, sourcing- and logistic services, based on Aidon's needs.



Aidon is specialised in energy metering and AMR-systems. At the moment, the company operates in Sweden, Norway and Finland. Aidon has profound experience in the energy markets and remote reading systems market, which due to governmental regulations is estimated to grow considerably in the 3-5 years to come.



Aidon`s new generation of AMM (Automatic Measurement Management) systems has obtained a strong market position and is an established technique for remote measurement in the Nordic countries.



In 2009 Kitron expects operating revenues of NOK 25 million, increasing to approximately NOK 120 million in 2010 from these agreements. Industrialisation and manufacturing of Aidon's products are supplied from UAB Kitron in Lithuania but additional services can also be offered from other Kitron operations in Sweden, Norway or China based on competencies required.