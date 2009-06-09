ST-Ericsson strengthens strategic partnership with Samsung

ST-Ericsson and its Chinese subsidiary T3G strengthen their strategic partnership with Samsung Mobile by providing TD-HSDPA and EDGE platform for Samsung’s high-end devices.

“This commercial launch by Samsung is a significant step in the development of TD-SCDMA-based data services in China,” said Alain Dutheil, President and CEO of ST-Ericsson. “Our strategic partnership with Samsung will allow consumers to enjoy a unique broadband experience through their mobile handsets, enabling them to take full advantage of China’s mobile broadband future.



"Emerald (GC-I6320C)" is targeting the Chinese market. The high-end TD-HSDPA/EDGE dual-mode, dual-band device is capable of supporting downlink speeds of up to 2.8Mbps. ST-Ericsson platforms’ flexible dual-mode design enables seamless automatic handover between EDGE and TD-HSDPA networks, making the most efficient use of network resources whenever possible. This allows consumers to use the same mobile device to take advantage of widespread EDGE coverage for high-quality voice throughout China, and also enjoy fast internet browsing, streaming video, GPS-based positioning services, and access to social networks over TD-HSDPA networks when in range.