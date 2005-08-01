Nujira secures $7.75 Mn funding

Nujira Ltd, the Cambridge based company developing advanced power amplifier technology for the wireless industry announced today that it has closed a $7.75 million Series A funding round.

The round was co-led by 3i and Amadeus Capital Partners, who was the lead seed investor. The round included further investment by the existing investors Cambridge Gateway Fund, Cambridge Capital Group and the Cambridge Angels.



Power amplifiers are essential building blocks for wireless communication networks as they are found in every cellphone and cellular base station and are critical to the transmission of all wireless signals. Nujira has established itself as a key player in an industry currently undergoing fundamental changes as a result of the increased use of sophisticated modulation schemes. Nujira's high power High Accuracy Tracking (HAT) Modulators for WCDMA, CDMA2000 or WiMAX base stations enable infrastructure and handset OEMs to avoid the reduction in amplifier efficiency normally associated with use of these systems.



According to analysts, the cellular base station market is in for a resurgence in the next few years. They predict that the growth in base stations will be driven by 3G, continued growth of subscribers, base station upgrades, and the need for increased cellular network capacity. The number of cellular base station units is predicted to grow from 1.8 million in 2004 to 3.5 million in 2009.