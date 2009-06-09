Beru to close down in Hungary

Germany-based component manufacturer Beru plans to close down its facility in Hungary by the end of the year.

In addition, the groupsd plans to restructure its worldwide network of facilities - the production in Italy, Mexico and South Korea will be discontinued. The production volume of these facilities will be transferred to other locations, so that their capacities are utilised more efficiently, the company already stated in their fiscal 2008-report.



Local Irish media now reports that Beru also might close down its facility in Tralee (Ireland). The facility currently employs around 200 staff. The company is said to have concluded a cost review of the Irish facility and of an - unspecified - German facility. A decision about which of these operations are to close down has not yet been reached.