Teradyne receives order from MAN Nutzfahrzeuge

Teradyne has announced that MAN Nutzfahrzeuge, a division of MAN Group, has placed an order for 4,000 i-VIEW Prima units.

VIEW Prima is a gateway that allows factory and repair shop technicians to communicate with a vehicle to quickly solve problems.



The T-200/i-VIEW Prima will be used by MAN service technicians to communicate between a PC and the vehicle, and will be distributed to MAN diagnostic centers worldwide.



The order also includes software development to add new functionality to the T-200/i-VIEW Prima and further extend MAN’s diagnostic capabilities.