PartnerTech moves production from the US to Sweden

Sweden based EMS provider PartnerTech will take over most instrument manufacture, currently located at Biotage’s plant in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Biotage, an international company in the field of life science research, has long collaborated with PartnerTech on the development and production of its instruments. The new agreement involves the relocation of instrument manufacture from the Biotage plant in Charlottesville, Virginia to the PartnerTech customer center in Åtvidaberg, Sweden. After the relocation, PartnerTech will manufacture nearly all Biotage instruments. The product transfer will begin immediately. Initial deliveries will be made in June, and the transfer is scheduled for completion in the third quarter. Running initially through 2011, the agreement is worth approximately SEK 40 million annually.



"We are very happy that Biotage is entrusting more of its production to us," says Rune Glavare, President and CEO of PartnerTech. "It reaffirms that PartnerTech has a strong offering and the kind of expertise needed to support product development and the manufacture of medical devices. Our industrial structure, global supply chain and refined manufacturing expertise ensure that our customers have efficient, cost-effective and flexible production."