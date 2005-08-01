Electronics Production | August 01, 2005
Ollila exit Nokia after 19 years
Jorma Ollila, Nokia's CEO for over 13 years and Chairman for over 6 years, has decided to leave the company. Ollila has built the modern Nokia that we know today.
Jorma Ollila continues as Chairman and CEO until June 1, 2006, and it is proposed he continue as Non-Executive Chairman from that date. Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo appointed President and COO of Nokia Corporation as of October 1, 2005, and President and CEO effective June 1, 2006. Pekka Ala-Pietilä resigns from Nokia on February 1, 2006.
The Board of Directors has appointed Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, 52, President and Chief Operating Officer effective October 1, 2005, and President and Chief Executive Officer from June 1, 2006. Mr. Kallasvuo joined Nokia in 1980 and currently heads the Mobile Phones business group. Prior to this he worked as the company's Chief Financial Officer.
The Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors will propose to the next annual general meeting that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jorma Ollila, 54, continues after June 1, 2006 as Non-Executive Chairman. The Committee has received Mr. Ollila's confirmation that he is available for this position.
Nokia's current President, Pekka Ala-Pietilä, will resign to pursue personal interests. He will take on the role of Executive Advisor as of October 1 and leave Nokia on February 1, 2006.
Nokia continues the renewal of its leadership while maintaining continuity in its Group Executive Board. Paul Collins, Vice Chairman of the Nokia Board, says: "The Nokia Board has had in place a succession process in anticipation of Jorma Ollila's retirement with the objective of maintaining vitality, adapting to a rapidly evolving industry, and ensuring continuity. The Board is convinced that Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, with his strong industry credentials and over 20 years of experience at Nokia, will provide the required leadership for the Company in the future."
"Jorma Ollila, our CEO for over 13 years and Chairman for over 6 years, has built the modern Nokia that we know today. Therefore we are pleased that Mr. Ollila has agreed to remain as the Chairman of the Board. This will provide for an orderly transition while giving the Company access to his understanding of our business, our industry and its challenges and opportunities."
"The Board also expresses its sincere thanks to Pekka Ala-Pietilä for his years of commitment, contribution, and leadership, as he has decided to leave Nokia and take on new challenges."
