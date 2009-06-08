Electronics Production | June 08, 2009
Centrosolar finds new partner for Qimonda joint venture
With the support of the Portuguese state, Centrosolar's negotiations with financing banks and a new partner for the planned cell plant located near Porto (Portugal) were brought to a successful conclusion.
This clears the way for the transfer of a 51% interest from Qimonda to the new investor. The continuation of Itarion Solar and the development of the new plant are thus assured. The opening of the first solar cell plant in Portugal is scheduled for the first quarter of 2010.
The new partner is a consortium comprising the Portuguese energy group Energias de Portugal (EDP), the state investment company Inovcapital, the banks Banco Espírito Santo, Banco Comercial Português and Banco Privado Atlântico, as well as the project developer DST Renováveis and the Visabeira Group, which is active in infrastructure industries. The key features of the future partnership between Centrosolar, which holds a 49% interest, and the consortium, which had previously been in negotiations with Qimonda about the remaining 51% interest, were finalised today together with the financing banks.
Centrosolar, which had been involved in the search for a new partner since the start of the year, welcomes the new development. The consortium constitutes a reliable partner that has already established excellent contacts with the Iberian and even African markets. With the new, financially strong partner on board, the investment can now be completed successfully. A technology team with ample experience in semiconductor manufacturing and photovoltaic, recruited in part from the former joint venture partner Qimonda, has already been set up since the start of the year.
The new partner is a consortium comprising the Portuguese energy group Energias de Portugal (EDP), the state investment company Inovcapital, the banks Banco Espírito Santo, Banco Comercial Português and Banco Privado Atlântico, as well as the project developer DST Renováveis and the Visabeira Group, which is active in infrastructure industries. The key features of the future partnership between Centrosolar, which holds a 49% interest, and the consortium, which had previously been in negotiations with Qimonda about the remaining 51% interest, were finalised today together with the financing banks.
Centrosolar, which had been involved in the search for a new partner since the start of the year, welcomes the new development. The consortium constitutes a reliable partner that has already established excellent contacts with the Iberian and even African markets. With the new, financially strong partner on board, the investment can now be completed successfully. A technology team with ample experience in semiconductor manufacturing and photovoltaic, recruited in part from the former joint venture partner Qimonda, has already been set up since the start of the year.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments