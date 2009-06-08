Radiocrafts appoints Glyn as new distributor

Radiocrafts has appoints Glyn as new distributor in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the BeNeLux area.

“Radiocrafts’ product range has a huge potential for Glyn and their customers, and it is a strategic important partnership for us. The radio modules from Radiocrafts will enable us to offer a better total wireless solution to our customers”, says Glyn Jones (Managing Director & Owner, Glyn).



“We are delighted to extend our distribution and presence in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and BeNeLux by partnering with GLYN. With their extensive experience and wide customer base in this region, we are confident that they will contribute to the overall increase in Radiocrafts business”, says Peder Martin Evjen, Managing Director of Radiocrafts.