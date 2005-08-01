Electronics Production | August 01, 2005
MicroNanoWorld at Productronica
Technologies that are used for processes such as those used to create ultrathin transistor structures will be shown at Productronica 2005 from 15 through 18 November in Munich, Germany, at the newly opened "MicroNanoWorld".
Personal Computers are constantly increasing in computing power, the number of features in mobile devices such as cell phones and MP3-players continue to rise, and electronic devices are being used in an ever-widening range of applications in industry, transportation and medicine. This increase in functionality is often combined with the need to reduce size so the electronic components and assemblies that comprise them are also becoming smaller. Manufacturing such devices requires advanced technology in miniature formats, because it is no longer possible to handle and assemble microtechnical products with traditional production techniques and conventional production equipment. Instead, they require extremely precise production technologies no longer confined to the microscale size range, but instead to the nanoscale range.
The width of the structures used in DRAMs, for example, is currently approximately 90 nanometers and, according to estimates from the "International Technology Roadmap for Semiconductors 2004," the size of these structures will be reduced to 45 nanometers in five years, and by 2016, they will drop down to just 22 nanometers. Technologies that are used for processes such as those used to create ultrathin transistor structures will be shown at Productronica 2005 from 15 through 18 November in Munich, Germany, at the newly opened "MicroNanoWorld". This industry platform for production technologies and systems for microelectronics and microsystems is located in Hall B5 of the New Munich Trade Fair Center and forms a foundation for the further miniaturization of terminals and their electronic components. MicroNanoWorld will be showing, for instance, solutions for the manual and automated joining of tiny electronics assemblies, the precise placement of ICs on steadily shrinking conductors or ultraprecise microbonding in the smallest of spaces.
