Ruwel gains ISO TS 16949 certification

Geldern and Pfullingen, the German locations of RUWEL have now passed the TÜV audits for certification of their quality assurance system in accordance with ISO TS 16949.

The Geldern plant, traditionally strong in producing for the car components supplying industry, obtained this certificate which is important above all for automobile electronics already in 2004. Therefore a recertification audit has now taken place in Geldern and has been passed in all points.



The Pfullingen plant, up to now certified to DIN EN ISO 9001, has been audited for the first time within the bounds of the group certification and has met straight away the requirements of the clearly more extensive ISO TS 16949. In Pfullingen, the auditors commended that the plant, as a member of an already certified group, obviously had “lived“ the standard before being certified itself. At both locations they further emphasized the “high motivation and flexibility of the staff“.