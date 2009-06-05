AT&S: subsidies might need to be paid back

The Austrian PCB manufacturer AT&S might need to pay back subsidies. The federal country Steiermark alone is said to have paid around €19 million in funding (since 1995).

The subsidies were also used - according to Austrian media reports - for research and development projects, which are linked to a employment guarantee. The latest layoffs could lead to massive redemption payments. AT&S has already repaid around €24,600 in 2003 (as it was unable to conply with the employment guarantee) and €600 in 2008. Now, it could be as much as €170.000, the reports continue.