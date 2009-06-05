AWS Group invests in new ERP System

UK-based EMS-provider AWS Group has recently completed the installation of a common, Group-wide Enterprise Resource Planning system, which coordinates all the resources, information and activities needed to complete business processes.

In conjunction with AWS Group's Continuous Improvement programs, the new £100,000 Visual system from enterprise software solutions provider Infor, drives standardisation of business processes and aligns organization structure. It removes waste - in both production and transactional environments - improves control and decision making by automating approvals processes, and forces a discipline to be process dependant, not people-dependant.



Comments Mike Berridge, Director of Business Improvement at AWS Group: "AWS Group has been created by strategic acquisition of complimentary businesses to offer manufacturing services to the electronics industry from Fast Turn prototyping, through manufacture to long term maintenance and repair. By implementing this single ERP system - covering all aspects of our business from quotes and contracts, to purchasing, engineering, production, testing, invoicing, accounts and customer management - we have improved efficiency and reduced costs, leading to an improved service for our customers."