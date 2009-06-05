Electronics Production | June 05, 2009
Kodak to up environmental targets
The new Sustainability Goals will be the fourth set of voluntary goals established by Kodak. The new goals broaden Kodak’s focus by boosting expectations for products, suppliers, and employees. In addition to the pursuit of the Sustainability Goals, worldwide manufacturing sites will continue to set additional local goals.
The goals supersede the Responsible Growth Goals established in 2006 and include an emphasis on enabling employees to integrate sustainability principles into their everyday work, a target for increasing the number of Energy Star-qualified products, and a renewed initiative to measure and further reduce Kodak’s water usage worldwide.
The Responsible Growth Goals were originally announced in 2006. Unlike former goals that mainly focused on the company's traditional manufacturing footprint, the Responsible Growth Goals represented a significant expansion of focus, introducing product stewardship and social responsibility elements, as well as operational excellence.
As part of that program, Kodak reduced energy use and greenhouse gas emissions by 40% since 2002, surpassing its 20% target. Kodak reduced occupational injury rates by 65% since 2002, exceeding its target to reduce rates by 50%.
The prevention of 1.1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions since 2002, the equivalent of taking more than 190,000 cars off the road, is a hallmark of Kodak’s progress. A portion of this progress is attributable to Kodak’s digital transformation. However, roughly half of the overall progress is the result of applying the principles of lean manufacturing and process design, as well investments in energy-efficient equipment.
“Much of this substantial progress comes down to the creativity and dedication of Kodak employees,” said David Kiser, Director of Health, Safety, Environment and Sustainability and Vice President, Eastman Kodak Company. “For example, at Eastman Business Park in Rochester, employees looked for opportunities within the site’s transformation. Because of their diligent work, we realized significant energy savings that allowed us to close a 67-megawatt power plant. It’s that kind of ingenuity that gives us confidence in meeting our new set of public goals.”
The new Sustainability Goals include (compared to 2002 baseline year):
Social Responsibility
Employee Education: Raise awareness of Kodak’s sustainability commitment and its expectations of employees. Employee Safety: Achieve a 70% reduction in Kodak’s Occupational Injury Rate by 2012.
Product Responsibility
Product Energy Efficiency: Qualify all eligible newly commercialized Kodak products under Energy Star guidelines. Product Environmental Attributes: Improve the environmental attributes of Kodak products throughout their life cycle. Supply Chain Performance: Identify high priority suppliers annually and assess them against the performance expectations of the Electronics Industry Citizenship Coalition.
Operational Responsibility
Energy Conservation: Reduce the energy usage at Kodak operations worldwide by 50% by 2012. Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Reduce greenhouse gas emissions from Kodak operations worldwide by 50% by 2012. Water Efficiency: Measure Kodak’s worldwide water footprint.
