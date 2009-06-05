SHIMMER Research will open its doors in Boston

Realtime Technologies, an Irish technology company founded in Dublin, Ireland, has established its North American headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. It will use its US base to further grow its Shimmer Research division.

The new office will employ a research and development team as well as sales and marketing representatives. In June 2008 Realtime Technologies launched Shimmer, a hardware research platform designed for wearable health sensing in both connected and wireless environments. Shimmer helps researchers reduce the time spent developing core foundation technologies, allowing them to focus on their own specific research and, subsequently, reducing overall development time for advanced medical devices. This ultimately serves to improve patient care and quality of life.



Enterprise Ireland's US East Coast Manager, Sean Davis, said "Realtime Technologies is a great example of the innovation in Ireland today and Enterprise Ireland has been proud to support this company. We are further delighted they have chosen Massachusetts as its US HQ, a state with such strong connections with Ireland. We look forward to working with Realtime Technologies and their Shimmer team in the future".



In its first 12 months the Shimmer Research division has experienced rapid growth and has customers in over 20 countries to date. Commenting on the opening, Kieran Daly, VP of Business Development at Shimmer Research noted, ”The new office is an ideal location for Shimmer Research to further develop our North American market. Boston was an obvious choice for us owing to its cluster of medical technology companies along with a highly educated workforce and culture of innovation.“