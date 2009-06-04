Liebherr with short-work for 1100 staff

Liebherr-Hausgeräte plans to implement short-work measures for around 80% of its staff - around 1100 employees.

Liebherr-Hausgeräte Lienz GmbH stated that the decision was made in sight of a projected sales decline of around 15% for the current fiscal year. Therefore, the management has applied with the Employment Services to implement short-work for around 80% of its 1400 employees. The short-work is scheduled to start at the end of July until January 2010.



The extent of the short-work is being determined in each unit separately. However, R&D and sales are not affected by the measure, the Standard reported.