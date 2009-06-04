Electronics Production | June 04, 2009
PartnerTech’s Cambridge facility gains ISO13485 certification
PartnerTech has announced that its prototyping and new product introduction (NPI) facility in Cambridge, England, has received ISO 13485:2003 medical certification.
Gary Howse, managing director of PartnerTech’s UK operation, said: “This certification will help us to attract more medical and biomedical companies to our fast turnaround prototyping and NPI centre in Cambridge. The UK medical devices market is one of the world’s largest and medical OEMs expect their suppliers to have ISO 13485 certification as it demonstrates that their partner has the processes in place to produce safe and effective medical devices.”
PartnerTech has been designing and manufacturing medical and biomedical products for the past 15 years and this market is one of the company’s key business segments and accounts for almost one fifth of total sales.
“This is a fast growing and dynamic sector where product innovation and speed to market is paramount,” said Steve Hartley, operations manager at PartnerTech’s Cambridge facility. “Medical device OEMs typically look for a financially sound partner with proven sector experience, and one that offers a broad range of product lifecycle services on their doorstep.
