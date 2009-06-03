Saki Europe appoints European Sales Manager

Due to the increasing sales in the European market in AOI, SPI and AXI systems, Saki Europe has appointed Mr. Tobias van Rossem as their European Sales Manager.

He will join the European Saki sales team in Augsburg, Germany to increase SPI and AOI sales together with launching the new 3D X-ray systems. “Because of his experience in selling AOI and X-ray equipment in the Benelux, he will surely contribute to the continuing success of Saki Europe” Christian Brozinski, General Manager of Saki Europe, said in announcing the appointment.